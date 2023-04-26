The Telangana Secretariat, which is working out of the Burgula Rama Krishna Rao (BRKR) building across the road, will start functioning from the new building complex beginning April 30. The State administration has kicked off a process, allowing the staff of various departments to relocate to the swanky new building, which is named after Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who never worked from the Secretariat after the formation of the State in 2014, will also start functioning from his office at the new building. Reportedly not satisfied with the Vastu of the old Secretariat building, he worked out of his Camp Office abutting his official residence at Begumpet.

He laid the foundation stone for the new building in June 2019. A couple of months later, the Secretariat started functioning from the BRKR building. Shapoorji Pallonji had won the mandate for the construction of the building.

The inauguration, which was originally slotted for February 17 this year, was deferred after a minor fire accident creating a flutter.

