News

Next round of oil block auctions on Tuesday

Our Bureau? New Delhi | Updated on August 26, 2019 Published on August 26, 2019

The fourth round of bids for oil and gas blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme will be launched on Tuesday. It is expected to generate immediate exploration work commitment of around $200-250 million.

A statement from the Directorate-General of Hydrocarbons said, “In this bid round, seven blocks, with an area of approximately 18,500 sq kilometre, are being offered for bidding. All blocks on offer are based on Expressions of Interest submitted by the bidders.” Five blocks on offer are in Madhya Pradesh, one each in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Published on August 26, 2019
oil and gas - upstream activities
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
INX Media case: CBI confronts Chidambaram with former NITI Aayog CEO, another co-accused