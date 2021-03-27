NFC supplies first set of steam generator tubes to BHEL

NFC and MIDHANI consortium has supplied Incoloy-800 (UNS N08800) - U Bend Steam Generator tubes to BHEL for use in the upcoming 700 MWe PHWRs for Gorakhpur Anu Vidyut Pariyojana.

The consortium had bagged the prestigious order against Global tender for supply these specialised tubes used in nuclear power plants.

The consignment was flagged-off by Dinesh Srivastava, Chief Executive, NFC and SK Jha, Chairman & Managing Director, MIDHANI, today.

These tubes were manufactured with complete indigenous technology starting from raw material supplied by MIDHANI to the finished tubes developed and manufactured at NFC under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of the government.

The first set of 2489 tubes of 26 m length U-bend in 72 different bend radii was dispatched, according to NFC.

The critical equipment required for manufacturing these tubes were indigenously developed and deployed for production. The supply of the balance two sets of tubes to BHEL for this order is planned in this calendar year. NFC is one of the limited suppliers who have the capability to manufacture these tubes required for critical application in Nuclear Power Generation.

NFC has received order from NPCIL to supply 40 sets of tubes (one lakh tubes) for forthcoming 10 reactors to be set up by NPCIL under fleet mode. The process of manufacturing of these tubes for fleet reactors will commence shortly at NFC.

A strategic PSU, NFC had previously supplied 20,000 tubes in the year 2015-16 for KAPP 3&4 and RAPP 7&8 which were processed with Imported raw material. In the present order, the raw material was also manufactured indigenously. This indigenisation has resulted in huge savings of Foreign Exchange.