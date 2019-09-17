NGI gets grant for fostering entrepreneurial culture

Nehru Group of Institutions (NGI) has received a grant of ₹22 lakh for fostering entrepreneurial culture among students and faculty within the group.

S Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, NGI - Technology Business Incubator (NGI-TBI) said he has received the sanction order for organising DST NIMAT Project, supported by National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad.

The programmes sanctioned under DST NIMAT Project include 15 Entrepreneurship Awareness Camps (EAC) and two each of Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), Women EDP and Technology EDP.

These programmes would focus on development of new technologies and innovation to promote technology entrepreneurship in India and would be handled by experts, successful entrepreneurs, Government officials and consultants, Prakash said.