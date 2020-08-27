News

NGT directs DPCC for report on plea against de-sealing of scrapping units in Mayapuri

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

A vehicle being dismantled at the Mayapuri scrap market in New Delhi (File Photo)   -  The Hindu

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Society for Alternative Fuel and Environment (SAFE)

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on a plea against de-sealing of scrapping units operating illegally in Mayapuri Industrial Area here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked DPCC to look into the allegations and take remedial action in accordance with law and file a report before the next date by e-mail.

The applicant may furnish set of papers to the DPCC and file an affidavit of service within one week. A copy of this order may be sent to the DPCC by e-mail for compliance, the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Society for Alternative Fuel and Environment (SAFE) alleging that many illegal scrapping units are still functioning at various sites.

The National Green Tribunal had earlier directed the Delhi chief secretary to furnish a status report on illegal scrap units, which do a business of around ₹6,000 crore per annum, in Mayapuri here.

It had also directed the AAP government to furnish a performance guarantee of ₹5 crore within a month for failing to act against illegal scrap units in Mayapuri here after taking note of an English newspaper report about the scrap business in Mayapuri.

