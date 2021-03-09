NGT dismisses review plea challenging environment clearance given to NPCIL in Haryana

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea challenging the environmental clearance granted to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for setting up a Nuclear Power Plant in Haryana’s Fatehabad district.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel said no case is made out for review by raising a contention that there is no preparation of conservation plan for the area.
“If there is a violation of an order of this tribunal, review application is not the remedy. Moreover, the review application is barred by limitation having been filed after more than two years of the order while the limitation provided is 30 days under Rule 22 of the National Green Tribunal (Practices and Procedure) Rules, 2011,” the bench said.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha seeking review of the NGT’s 2018 order dismissing its petition challenging the environment clearance granted to NPCIL.
The NGO had contended that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project had been carried out without determining its effects on the local environment, humans and the wildlife in the region as well as the neighbouring States of Rajasthan and Delhi.
“While granting the environmental clearance, the Ministry had overlooked the fact that it was subject to clearance from the wildlife angle and that the State government of Haryana was to prepare a conservation plan of the township area in absence of which no construction activity was permitted,” the plea said.
The Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna project at the Gorakhpur village will have four units each of 700-MW capacity and is to come up at a cost ₹23,502 crore.
A total of 1,503 acres of land has been acquired for the plant, of which the lion's share of 1,313 acres was from Gorakhpur village. The entire land was acquired from 847 families.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...