NHAI invites engineering institutes to help make National Highways better

Faculties and students of IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges will help National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) make its highways better on a voluntary basis.
In its endeavour to build a world-class NH network, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed engineering colleges to collaborate and adopt nearby stretches of National Highways on voluntary basis, as part of Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR), said the release.
The move will leverage the intellect of students and faculty towards improvement of the road infrastructure ecosystem. Since they have better appreciation of local requirement, topography and resource potential, their vital inputs can be utilised by NHAI during different stages of pre-construction, construction, and operation of NH stretches, said a release.
Adoption of an NH stretch by an institute would facilitate stakeholder engagement and help mitigate routine local problems such as traffic movement, congestion and immediate identification of accident-prone sites.
This approach provides an opportunity to the students for hands-on learning, option for internship and future areas of research.
A large number of IITs, NITs and engineering colleges have opted to join the scheme and NHAI officers have started mutual consultation with Directors of the interested Institutes.
Highway users will become more empowered in resolving local problems through the educational institute and the Authority, the realease added.
