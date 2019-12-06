NHRC sets up panel to probe Telangana ‘encounter’

A happy turn to a health crisis, thanks to a second opinion
Taking the issue of ‘encounter’ of the four accused in the Disha rape-murder case suo motu, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to probe the killings. it has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact finding to investigate the matter.
The team will be headed by an SSP, who has been asked to leave for Hyderabad and submit a report at the earliest.
The Commission expressed concern over the death of four persons in alleged encounter with the police personnel when they were in their custody.
“As per reports, all four accused, were taken to the scene of the crime about 60 km from Hyderabad for a re-construction as part of the investigation,” the NHRC has said.
“As per police version, one of them signalled to the others, possibly to escape and they tried to snatch weapons from the police personnel when the police fired on them and they died allegedly in cross firing,” it said.
“We are of the opinion that this matter needs to be probed very carefully. We have taken cognizance of the increasing cases of rapes and sexual assault on women across the country and asked the respective States to submit detailed reports,” the commission said.
A spurt in number of such cases including the Telangana case had forced the Commission to intervene in the matter.
“The incident which has taken place now clearly indicates that the police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity by the accused on the spot. This has resulted in the death of all four,” it pointed out.
While agreeing that the incidents of sexual assault and violence against the women have created an atmosphere of fear and anger among the public, it felt that “loss of human lives even of a person arrested by the police under law, in such circumstances, would definitely give a wrong message to the society”.
“The Commission has been insisting upon all law enforcing agencies to keep human rights angle in their view while dealing with the persons arrested by them or being kept in their custody. The right to life and equality before law are the basic human rights recognised and granted by the Constitution,” it said in a statement.
