NielsenIQ opens its largest capability centre in Chennai 

Consumer intelligence business, NielsenIQ on Monday launched its global operations and technology hub in Chennai. The 2,000 seater hub is NielsenIQ’s first centre in India and its largest hub in the world. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin virtually inaugurated the new facility.

The capability centre in Chennai is among the six global centres and the first among the three centres being inaugurated in India. The company will open new capability centres in Vadodara and Pune later this week. The three other global capability centres are located in Poland, Malaysia and Mexico City.

“India is a key market for us at NielsenIQ, owing to its opportunity, landscape, infrastructure and a large pool of experienced and diverse talent. Our new hub in Chennai is integral to our growth, as it will be at the heart of our digital transformation agenda. “Here, we will harness the power of data science, engineering, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to give our clients more detailed understanding of the retail landscape and shopper behaviour,” said Mohit Kapoor, Global CTO, NielsenIQ.

A global consumer data platform, NielsenIQ provides insights on consumer preferences across all retail platforms to both retailers and manufacturers to enable them to make business decisions. The Advent International portfolio company has operations in nearly 100 markets.

Recruitment plans

NielsenIQ is planning to have 5,000 employees across its three capability centres in India. “We are planning to have these 5,000 people across the three hubs in the next 15 months. So, by the end of 2023, we will be at our full strength across our three centres,” Kapoor said.

Noting India as a key strategic growth market for NielsenIQ, Kapoor said, the company is not looking at the new centres as offshore centres but as innovation centres or capability centres.

“Here’s where we will create a lot of global products and do a lot of global R&D. This is from where a lot of our data scientists will operate and determine what we do in each market,” he added.