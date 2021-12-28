Night curfew imposed in Delhi from Monday over rising Covid-19 cases

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed a night curfew in Delhi from December 27 (Monday) between 11 pm and 5 am. The order has been imposed due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 cases have been rapidly increasing with the positivity rate also rising over the last few days besides concomitant increase in Omicron cases in Delhi. Thus, a night curfew was needed to be imposed in the NCT territory of Delhi as an immediate emergency measure for well-being and safety of people, the report added.

Exempted categories

The exempted categories include people going to neighborhood shops to purchase essential items, pregnant women and patients for getting medical services, those appearing for academic or recruitment exams on production of a valid ID and admit card, those coming from or going to airport or railway station with a valid ticket, and those going for Covid-19 vaccination with ID and proof of appointment.

All Central government and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, media personnel, private healthcare personnel, medical shops, grocery shops, e-commerce delivery, power generation, cold storage and warehousing, fuel stations, private security services, and manufacturing units of essential commodities are exempted by providing a valid ID.

E-passes are not required for the exempted category.

Delhi Metro Rail, buses, autorickshaws and taxis are allowed to operate during the night curfew. Only exempted category people following Covid-19 protocols will be allowed in metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew, the DDMA report added.