Night curfew imposed in Haryana amid surge in Covid-19 cases

The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij told PTI.

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state recently.

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,268. The total coronavirus case count rose to 3,16,881 with a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.