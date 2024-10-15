India on Monday announced withdrawing its high commissioner and other "targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to an investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a major downturn in already frosty ties between the two nations.

India's decision came shortly after the Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was told bluntly that the baseless "targeting" of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats and officials was "completely unacceptable".

New Delhi described the charges against Verma as "concocted" and "preposterous imputations" and ascribed the allegations to the "political agenda of the Trudeau government that is centred around vote bank politics".

In its statement, the MEA said India received a "diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are 'persons of interest' in a matter related to an investigation in that country".

The Canadian Charge d'Affaires (CDA) was summoned by MEA's Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar and it was underlined to him that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions "endangered" the safety of Indian diplomats and other officials.

"We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the government of India has decided to withdraw the high commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," the MEA said in a statement.

"It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India," it said.

The Washington Post, quoting unnamed Canadian officials, reported that Canada on Monday ordered six Indian diplomats to leave the country, including Verma and the top consular official in Toronto.

It is learnt that Verma and other officials will return from Canada in the next few days.

Nijjar killing

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

He was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year. New Delhi had rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

Canadian Charge d'Affaires Wheelers told reporters that his government has done what India has long been asking for.

"Canada has provided credible and irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of the Government of India and murderer of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. Now it is time for India to live up to what it said it would do and look into those allegations," he said.

"It is in the interest of both our countries and peoples of our countries to get to the bottom of this. Canada stands ready to cooperate with India," he added.

Earlier in the day, the MEA said India reserves the right to take further steps in response to these "latest efforts of the Canadian government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats".

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side," it said.

Trudeau’s interference in India’s politics

In its statement, the MEA also made a mention of what it called PM Trudeau's "naked interference" in Indian internal politics in December 2020, apparently recalling the Canadian leader's comments during the farmers' agitation.

On Canada's latest charges, the MEA said it "leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains." It said Prime Minister Trudeau's hostility to India has long been in evidence. In 2018, his visit to India, "which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort".

"His Cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India," the MEA said.

"His naked interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020 showed how far he was willing to go in this regard," it said.

"That his Government was dependent on a political party, whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology vis-a-vis India, only aggravated matters," it said.

"Under criticism for turning a blind eye to foreign interference in Canadian politics, his government has deliberately brought in India in an attempt to mitigate the damage," the MEA said.

It said this latest development targeting Indian diplomats is now the next step in that direction.

"It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is to depose before a commission on foreign interference," it said.

"It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau Government has constantly pandered to for narrow political gains," it said.

"To that end, the Trudeau government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. This has included death threats to them and to Indian leaders," the MEA said.

"All these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech. Some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship.

"Multiple extradition requests from the Government of India in respect of terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded," it added.

The MEA said High Commissioner Verma is India's senior most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years.

"He has been Ambassador in Japan and Sudan, while also serving in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam and China. The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt," it said.

"The government of India has taken cognizance of the activities of the Canadian High Commission in India that serve the political agenda of the current regime," it said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trudeau had a "brief exchange" on the sidelines of the East Asia summit in Laos.

India expels six Canadian diplomats

India on Monday announced expelling six Canadian diplomats, hours after recalling the Indian high commissioner and some other officials from Canada.

The Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 pm on October 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The diplomats who have been expelled are Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner, Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary and lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary.

The other two diplomats are Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, and Paula Orjuela, First Secretary.

Trudeau says information shared with Five Eyes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has shared with its Five Eyes partners, the United Stated in particular, all information they have related to the allegations of the involvement of Indian officials in the killing of a Canadian national last year.

The hurriedly convened press conference by Trudeau came after India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced withdrawing its high commissioner and other “targeted” officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa’s allegations linking the envoy to a probe into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a major downturn in already frosty ties between the two nations.

“From the beginning, as of last summer, we’ve worked closely with our Five Eyes partners, particularly with the United States, where they have gone through a similar pattern of behaviour from India in regards to an attempted extrajudicial killing,” Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa.

We will continue to work with our allies as we stand up together for the rule of law, he said.