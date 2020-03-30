Nimhans to offer mental health counselling to lock-down citizens

As Karnataka is rapidly slipping into Coronavirus or Covid-19 – stage 3 (community transmission phase) with red zones in Mysuru, Chikkaballapur, Tumukuru and Mangaluru, the state government has stepped up its mental health counselling.

Counselling was earlier limited to Covid-19 positive cases and international passengers and over 13,000 counselling sessions held, but now since the lock-down, it is being extended to citizen under 21-day lock-down.

To facilitate the extension of counselling to involve all citizens under lock-down, both the state and central government are utilising the services of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans).

At Nimhans, the Service for Healthy use of Technology (SHUT) Centre which addresses mental health issues has become active. To tackle the crisis, the centre said “We understand, we are with you. Our toll free number to address mental health: 080-46110007.”

SHUT became active ever since the Coronavirus crisis erupted and so far has found that lack of correct information and uncertainty/ apprehension among people combined with the lack of socialization is leading towards dependence on Internet-based technology devices. These situations many times has led to rumours spreading.

Total cases 88

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin said five new cases were detected taking the total number of positive cases to till date to 88 which included three deaths and five discharges.

In view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, issued a circular to transfer suspected and confirmed cases to District Hospitals. In this regard, the beneficiaries of AB-ArK who are already admitted will be shifted to identified alternate private hospitals and registered private hospitals till the emergency period is over.

The state government in a circular to the District Administrations has instructed that colleges, educational institutions should not close students hostels, working women hostels and to provide clean food during 21 days lock-down due to Covid-19.

Yediyurappa’s appeal

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to citizens to strictly maintain lock-down, “Ending of the 21-day lock-down imposed across the country depends on how strictly we follow.”

He further appealed to the people to help government to prevent the spread of coronavirus by strictly following the lock-down. People of Karnataka are known for tolerance and patience. They are law abiding citizens. Now coronavirus lock down is a testing time for them. It has come to test the patience of our people, especially people of Karnataka.”

Chief minister said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has apologized and said that “lock-down was an inevitable step taken by the government to protect people from the pandemic”. We have to realize the predicament of a prime minister who always cares for the well being of the country and it’s people.”

Assuring the people, chief minister said “Government has taken all measures to maintain the supply of essentials and food to the needy. My sincere appeal at this juncture to people is abide by government’s decision by staying back at your houses. Even you don’t allow your children to venture out of houses for one or the other reason.”