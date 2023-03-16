NEC Corporation India Pvt Ltd, in consortium with Keltron, has bagged the work order from Thirupathi Smart City Corporation for implementing and operating pan city Information and Communication Technology Solutions and setup of City Operations Centre (COC).

The consortium has received the order through competitive bidding. The total order value of the project is ₹180 crore, and of this, components worth ₹80 crore will be executed by Keltron.

The main feature of the project is the Intelligence Traffic Management System, which includes the Adaptive Traffic Signal Control System developed by Keltron. Along with this, Keltron is also implementing city collaboration platforms (web portals and mobile apps), smart water solutions, GIS solutions, and city-specific smart elements (environmental sensors, variable message signboards, public address systems, etc.).

Key areas

The key areas of the project include the city’s transport operations, public services, public amenities, effective urban operations, health, and resource mobilisation management.

ICT systems that are part of the project include an integrated command and control centre, city network infrastructure, cloud data centre-based disaster recovery, municipal services, and a monitoring system for key areas. The order also includes a 5-year maintenance contract for these systems.

The order will be executed by the Traffic Signals Division of Keltron Communication Complex, Thiruvananthapuram. The order is expected to be completed within 12 months.

With the successful completion, Keltron is expected to receive orders for many such smart city-related advanced ICT projects from various States in India, a release said.