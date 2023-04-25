Nippon India Asset Management Company has reported 13 per cent increase in March quarter net profit at ₹198 crore against ₹175 crore logged in the same period last year on back of higher income.

The company has declared a dividend of ₹7.50 a share for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Revenue from operation increased to ₹348 crore (₹338 crore), while other income was up at ₹40 crore (₹34 crore).

Expenses rose to ₹149 crore (₹138 crore) in the quarter under review.

The asset under management of the fund house was up at ₹2.93-lakh crore (₹2.83-lakh crore), while the equity and ETF assets were up two and four percentage points to 44 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

Liquid fund asset increased by one percentage point to 13 per cent, while debt asset was down by two percentage point to eight percentage point to 18 per cent.

Inflows through systematic transactions jumped 51 per cent to ₹3,220 crore (₹2,130 crore). AUM under SIP increased 13 per cent to ₹58,000 crore.

FY net down

For the year ended March 31, Nippon India AMC net profit was down at ₹723 crore (₹744 crore) and the income, too, was down at ₹1,517 crore (₹1,536 crore).

The Board of Directors of Nippon India Life AMC has approved the appointment of former SEBI Chairman UK Sinha as an independent director and Chairman of the Board from May 1.

A 1976 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, Sinha has over three decades of experience and has held several responsible government positions in India. He has actively contributed to the financial sector reforms in the country and is credited with starting the micro pension movement in India.

Under his leadership, SEBI introduced significant developmental changes in the areas of FPIs, AIFs, REITs, InvITs and Corporate Governance.

With experience and leadership of Sinha, NAM India will receive a further boost to the already existing culture of strong corporate governance and high standards of compliance and risk management and it would also help in the overall growth of the business, said the fund house.

Minoru Kimura, the representative Director of Nippon Life Insurance (Sponsor), said the CEO and the management team would stand to immensely learn and gain from Sinha’s rich and vast experience across various facets of securities markets.