Nirbhaya case: Victim’s mother moves Supreme Court opposing review plea of convict

The mother of the victim in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case moved the Supreme Court on Friday opposing the plea filed by one of the four death-row convicts seeking review of its 2017 judgement awarding him death penalty.

The counsel appearing for the victim’s mother mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and said that they are opposing convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s review plea, which is scheduled to be heard by a three-judge bench on December 17.

The apex court had on July 9 last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts — Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) — in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court will hear a plea seeking the issuance of death warrants against four people convicted in the case on Wednesday (December 18).

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Friday deferred the matter till December 18, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday.

“At least, I have to wait till the time appeal for review is pending,” the judge said. “My view is that once the review is pending before before the Supreme Court, let’s wait for the outcome,” the judge said. “Since his (Akshay Kumar) review petition is pending before Supreme Court for December 17, I would adjourn it for December 18.”

Urging the court to issue death warrants, the prosecution said: “The court can issue death warrant. Nothing prevents court from issuing death warrants.”

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.