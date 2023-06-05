The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) retained its position as the best ranked educational institute in the country for the fifth consecutive year in a row. The premier institute was ranked the best institute in the ‘overall’ category in the eighth edition of National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023 ranking announced in New Delhi on Monday.

IIT Madras was followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Kanpur in the overall category.

Started by the Ministry of Education in 2015, NIRF outlines a methodology to rank educational institutions across the country under parameters such as teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practices; graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and perception.

IIT Madras has also retained its pole position as the best institute in the ‘Engineering’ category for the eight consecutive years, right from the first edition of the rankings in 2016. In the ‘Research Institutions’ category, IIT Madras retained the second position as last year while it also ranked number 2 in ‘Innovations’ category, previously known as Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements.

Attributing the achievement to the faculty, students and staff of the institute, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We will continue to take all necessary action to make IIT Madras a locally relevant and globally recognised institute.”