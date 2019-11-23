Nirmala Sitharaman releases book on former Anna varsity VC

My five: Rohan Kumar
Taking a leaf out of ‘Nermayin Payanam’ (A Journey of Honesty), a biography on educationist and former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balaguruswamy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there should be determination in every stage of one’s life despite the odds one faces.
She said this while releasing the book penned by noted journalist P Krishnan. Its first copy was received by former Chief Justice of Supreme Court and former Kerala Governor P Sathasivam at an event here.
Balaguruswamy, hailing from a farmer’s family in Aravakurichi in Karur district in Tamil Nadu, began his career in education and went on to become the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University. Sitharaman paid rich encomiums to him for his never-give-up approach in life and being focussed on his career in spite of all odds.
“There may be occasions when he was not recognised for his achievement. But that did not deter him. That is one message we can take from this book,” she said.
Stating that a farmer despite an uncertain future continues to focus on his crop whether there is adequate rainfall or not, she said that is why it pains to note when there is news about farmer committing suicide because despite facing all odds they do not get demotivated.
“It is not new that (Balaguruswamy) hailing from a farmer’s family was determined in his career. The message we get is that determination should be there at every stage of life,” she said. It is because of his various initiatives taken during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor, Anna University has today become one of the universities of excellence, she said.
Sitharaman said though there were many people who focus only on their career and growth opportunities, she wondered how many actually look back at the path they have come after achieving success.
“Despite facing all odds if one is not being rewarded, an individual does not worry about it and continues to take up untiring efforts. That is another message we are getting from this book,” she said.
