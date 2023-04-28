Narayanan Vaghul, former chairman of ICICI Bank Limited and a prominent figure in India’s banking industry will launch his book ‘Reflections’ on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to do the unveiling of the book at an event in Mumbai.

The book offers more than a glimpse into his vision, leadership, and generosity. Initiatives that he was privileged to have been part of, events that he had pre-empted years before they occurred, and processes that he established as a matter of course-these went on to become everything that is strong and sustainable in the Indian financial ecosystem today.

According to Vaghul, the task of writing his memoirs was an anathema to him despite requests from close friends. However, Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, persuaded him to write about a few incidents from his career. “I thought it might not be a bad idea to record some of the momentous events to which I had a ringside view,” Vaghul writes in the foreword of the book.