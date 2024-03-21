Nissan Motor India, on Thursday, said it is appointing Saurabh Vatsa as Managing Director (MD) of the company effective April 1, succeeding incumbent MD Rakesh Srivastava who retires on March 31.

Vatsa was appointed as Deputy Managing Director on January 15. Upon elevation to the role of MD, he will report to Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations and Region Divisional Vice-President of Business Transformation (AMIEO).

Magnite’s phenomenal growth

Under the stewardship of Srivastava, Nissan saw the introduction of the Nissan Magnite B-SUV in India, which is the only vehicle the company has banked upon. The Magnite, since introduction in 2020, has achieved cumulative domestic sales of over one lakh units as of February.

“Rakesh has been a key member of our India leadership team. We thank Rakesh for his exceptional leadership, tenacity and wisdom in leading the company through turbulent times including the Covid-19 pandemic while contributing to the turnaround of India business operations,” Torres said.

Vatsa will build on the foundation laid by Srivastava and spearhead Nissan’s next phase of growth, as it prepares to deliver on the MTP and enter FY24, he added.

Nissan had committed to invest ₹5,300 crore in India as part of the transformation plan in 2023, the company added.