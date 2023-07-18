National Institute of Technology Calicut is planning to increase collaboration with industries, R&D Institutions, National and International universities. The initiative is to appoint industry experts and researchers as Professors of Practice, Visiting and Adjunct Faculty members of the institute to enhance collaboration with the experts.

“We want to promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research and facilitate wider and deeper interactions of NIT Calicut faculty, students and researchers in all the specialisation of its departments, schools and centres,” said Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC. The collaboration with experts will assure enhanced opportunities for students and faculty to collaborate with the industries and research institutions, he added.

NITC is planning to engage eminent persons from the industry or R&D organisations as Professors of Practice on a full-time basis to enrich the experience of students. The initiative aims at assuring a deep understanding and appreciation of the best practices as applied in real-world settings in a particular field of study.

Professor of practice should have a minimum of 10 years of technical, managerial or professional experience. They should have at least a bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Architecture/Design/Medicine or Master’s degree in Sciences/ Humanities/Management/Education/Law or related fields.

“We are also looking for visiting faculty and adjunct faculty from the industry and R&D organisations to be appointed in the levels of Professors, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor,” said Jose Mathew, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Chairperson, Centre for Industry Institutional Relations (CIIR). The appointment of experts will help us promote the integration of academic scholarship with the practical experience of professionals in a given field, he said.

“All the posts are short term contract positions, initially for a period of one year and extendable for a total period of 3 years, or up to the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier”, said Dr. Jose Mathew. The initiative will help the students collaborate with industries and learn the latest technologies to upgrade their knowledge, he said.

