NITI Aayog, Piramal Foundation launch initiative for home-care support to mild Covid patients in 112 districts

NITI Aayog and Piramal Foundation launched an initiative in 112 aspirational districts to assist their administration in providing home-care support to Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms.
The Abhiyaan is part of a special initiative, Aspirational Districts Collaborative,in which local leaders, civil societies and volunteers work with district administrations to address emerging problems across key focus areas of the Aspirational Districts Programme.
“Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan will be led by district magistrates in partnership with over 1,000 local NGOs, which will enlist and train over 1 lakh volunteers to connect with patients through inbound/outbound calls. Piramal Foundation will work with district magistrates to support the training of NGOs and volunteers,” an official statement said.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan is a significant initiative that responds to immediate needs and will provide long-term support to India’s poorest communities in the Aspirational Districts by addressing the lasting impact of Covid-19.”
The campaign is expected to play a key role in district preparedness for managing nearly 70 per cent of Covid cases at home, reducing pressure on the health system, and stemming the spread of fear amongst the people.
“In line with Piramal Foundation’s value of sewa, we aim to reach every affected person in the 112 Aspirational Districts.We call all stakeholders—Government, NGOs, communities, and others—to join hands and offer their service in this initiative of the Aspirational Districts Collaborative,,” said Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal.
NGOs will mobilise local volunteers to provide home-care support to those affected, based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said adding that volunteers will be trained to support 20 affected families each by educating caretakers to follow Covid protocols, provide psycho-social support and timely updates about patients to the administration., the official statement added.
