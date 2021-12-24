Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth ₹9,119 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Scaling the population peak in India
The Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated national highway (NH) projects worth ₹9,119 crore in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Gadkari laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects that will cover 240 kilometres in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.
In Meerut, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 6 national highway projects with a total cost of ₹8,364 crore. He said that these projects will make it easy for the farmers of the area to take their crops to the market, which will lead to their economic upliftment. Being a big centre of industry, these new highways will lead Meerut on a new path of development, he added.
Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony for 3 national highway projects worth ₹755 crore in Muzaffarnagar,the minister emphasised on leveraging technology and research for welfare of farmers and their economic prosperity. He stressed on the importance of ethanol, hydrogen and other bio-fuels for overall progress, self sufficiency and sustainable development.
Gadkari also launched the first Intelligent Transport system (ITS) on the 6 Lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Dasna, Ghaziabad. The Minister said this revolutionary state-of-the-art technology will help achieve traffic efficiency by minimising traffic problems, ensuring efficient infrastructure usage, enriching users with prior information about traffic and reducing travel time as well as enhancing safety and comfort of commuters. He also inspected the rail over bridge Project at Chipiyana, Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.
