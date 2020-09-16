News

Nitin Gadkari tests Covid-19 positive

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested Covid-19 positive.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested Covid-19 positive,” Gadkari tweeted.

“I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” he added.

