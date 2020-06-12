NITK moves up in NIRF ranking

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) has jumped to the 13th position among engineering schools, and 33rd overall under the National Institutional Ranking Framework for 2020.

NITK has improved its position by eight places in the engineering rankings (from 21st in 2019) and by 20 places in the overall rankings (from 53rd in 2019).

A press statement by NITK on Friday said the ranking of an institution is determined on key parameters such as ‘teaching, learning and resources’; ‘research and professional practice’; ‘graduation outcomes’; ‘outreach and inclusivity’; and ‘perception’.

Data pertaining to these parameters across three consecutive previous years is examined, ie the rank acquired by an institution is a cumulative reflection of its performance during the previous three academic years.

The ranking framework parameters are designed to capture many facets of an institution of higher learning, such as the faculty-student ratio, quality of teaching, research and publications, percentage of students placed in industries and their salary, percentage of students going for higher studies, percentage of international students etc.

It also takes into account the financial resources available to the institute, including funds received from research and consultancy projects.

NITK has performed very well on all of these parameters in the last year, and has achieved a significant improvement in overall performance with a jump of 6.05 points compared to last year, it said.

The Union Ministry of HRD (MHRD) has been constantly striving to improve the process of assessing institutions, and a few new parameters are added every year. For the current assessment, MHRD added an additional parameter pertaining to the number of accredited UG/PG courses offered by the institute, it said.

Among the 31 NITs (National Institutes of Technology) spread across the country, NITK is the only institution with the distinction of having all of its engineering disciplines (UG programmes) accredited for the maximum period of six years, it added.