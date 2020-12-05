News

Nivar cyclone: TN govt asks Centre Rs 3,758 crore for relief work

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 05, 2020 Published on December 05, 2020

Tamil Nadu government has given a representation to a Central team seeking Rs 3,758 crore for Nivar cyclone relief.

RB Udhaykumar, State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, told newspersons that an interim relief of Rs 650 crore has been sought to carry out urgent works in affected areas.

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rain in the last one week with rains ranging from 377 mm to 385 mm, which was nearly 2 per cent more than the normal rainfall

Tamil Nadu
cyclones
