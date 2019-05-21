NMDC Global to focus overseas

Iron ore mining major NMDC has carved out NMDC Global, as a separate department, with a view to focus on overseas operations. NMDC currently has presence in Australia, Mozambique and Tanzania and is looking to diversify into strategic and critical raw materials. It is seeking to explore other emerging opportunities in key minerals which have potential to deliver the long-term benefits to the company and the country. To give a structured thrust on the above areas, NMDC has created a separate department “NMDC Global ” to pursue those international opportunities for acquisition of mineral assets and strategic tie-ups regarding emerging technologies.