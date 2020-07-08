NMDC’s Bailadila mines log higher iron ore output in June 2020

The Bailadila Project of state-run mineral producer NMDC in Chhattisgarh recorded a rise in iron-ore production and sales in June 2020 as against June 2019, despite the Covid-19 lockdown that had resulted in the closure of the mines for about seven days.

In June, the Bailadila Project registered a production of 18.61 lakh tonnes compared with the total production of 17.72 lakh tonnes in the corresponding month last year, an increase of 5 per cent in total production. The Kirandul unit of the project also achieved a new record in sales during June. While 8.47 lakh tonnes of iron ore were sold from Kirandul in June 2019, the total sales were 10.47 lakh tonnes in June 2020, up 24 per cent.

N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC, said in a statement: “This is a wonderful achievement in increasing production and sales by the personnel of the Bailadila Project under adverse sand stressful circumstances. NMDC has ensured that all necessary measures are implemented to meet the challenges posed by Covid-19 and that production is sustained.”