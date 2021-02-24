NMPT signs 7 MoUs with stakeholders

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) signed seven MoUs with various stakeholders on various infrastructure related works attracting investments to the tune of ₹1,417 crore at the ‘Mangaluru Innovation Conclave’ in Mangaluru on Wednesday. The conclave was organised by KEONICS Ltd (a Karnataka government enterprise).

One of the MoUs included the construction of a desalination plant by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in the land leased out by NMPT. The ₹637-crore project envisages to provide potable water to the industry.

Another MoU with MRPL provides for laying a ₹73-crore pipeline from the refinery to NMPT for supply of BS-VI grade diesel and petrol. NMPT signed an MoU with Adani Cementation Ltd for setting up of conveyor system, silos, packing plant and other allied facilities, to handle cement, fly ash, and slag. The ₹133-crore project caters to the increasing demand for cement in various sectors, said a note released on the occasion.

The port authorities also signed an ₹100-crore MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation for the development of warehousing facilities and container freight station.

NMPT signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation for the construction of tank farm/renovation of the oil terminalat a cost of ₹350-crore.

The Dredging Corporation of India Ltd signed an MoU with NMPT for the three-year post-monsoon maintenance dredging at the port.

An MoU with Ultratech Cement Ltd envisages construction of a 5,000-tonne cement silo with allied structures and equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, gave the highlights of the virtual Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021). The summit will be conducted by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways from March 2-4 with the aim of promoting both domestic and international investment in the Indian maritime sector, he said.