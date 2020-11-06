News

No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in HC to continue tomorrow

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 06, 2020 Published on November 06, 2020

Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami

There was no immediate relief for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, on Friday as the hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay High Court remained incomplete.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they would continue the hearing on Saturday because of lack of time.

“We will assemble for this matter specially tomorrow noon,” the court said.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday and taken to Alibaug, where a case has been registered against him for alleged abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by Goswami’s firm.

The high-profile journalist has been remanded in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami is presently lodged in a school in Alibaug which is designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug jail.

