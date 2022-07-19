No breakthrough in India-China commander-level talks to ease tension at LAC

The 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander meeting held Sunday on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border did not offer any breakthrough despite an intense nearly 12-hour-long discussion between the two sides to resolve friction issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector.

But, India and China have "agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the western sector" even though both the sides continue with their heavily-armed troops deployment in eastern Ladakh since the May 2020 standoff.

The talks between the both sides did not yielding concrete outcome is in line with the expectation of the defence establishment in South Block.

In a joint press release issued on Tuesday, the two sides described the continued discussion as "constructive and forward-looking". The talks had resumed after a gap of four months. "They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," stated the joint press release.

The meeting on Sunday began at 9.30 am and lasted till nearly 10 pm. The Indian delegation was led by 14 Corps commander Lt General A Sengupta while of China by South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Yang Lin.

The Indian side during the long-drawn discussion is said to have pushed for the resolution of disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in Chang Chenmo sector which is believed to be lessor among other friction issues taken up, including the tricky and strategically located Depsang Plains.