No closure of Export Inspection Council’s office in Hyderabad

In what can be a good news to exporters from Telangana, the Export Inspection Council has reversed its decision to close down the sub-office here.

The Export Inspection Council in its June 2019 order have instructed closure of its three offices in Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Nagercoil.

Export Inspection Agency (EIA) is a designated Govt. Authority that certifies and clears documentation for Export of enlisted fruits and vegetable products which is being used by the exporters from Telangana.

In the event of closure of its Hyderabad office, they will be forced to go the nearest office in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh which is 350-km away from the State capital.

The decision to close Hyderabad office was objected to by SK Joshi, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana who took up the matter with Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) also voiced concerns over the closure decision.