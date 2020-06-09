No community spread of Covid-19 in Delhi: Deputy CM

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that there is no community spread of coronavirus in the national capital according to central officials. The statement came at a time when Delhi saw a surge in the number of coronavirus cases that cannot be traced back to the source, NDTV reported.

"On community spread in Delhi, central government officials said it has not happened yet," Manish Sisodia said after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority as cited in the NDTV report.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had maintained moments before the meeting that half the coronavirus cases in Delhi cannot be traced to any source.

"We say community spread when people don't know how they got the infection. There are many cases. In 50 per cent of the cases in Delhi, the source of infection is not known," Jain told reporters before the meeting at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's home.

Community spread is the third stage of the novel virus, wherein it is difficult to source the infection.

To questions on whether Delhi was on this stage, the Health Minister said only the central government could declare community spread.

"AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had said there is community transmission in Delhi, but the Centre has not accepted it yet. We cannot declare it, and the Centre has to declare it. Community spread is a technical term, and it depends on the Centre whether they accept it or not. There are four stages in epidemiology in which the third stage is the community spread," Jain said.

There are close to 30,000 Covid-19 cases in Delhi closely following Mumbai, India's worst-hit.

"We are ten days behind Mumbai in terms of the spreading of cases, and in Delhi, the number is increasing in the same proportion. It is expected that in Delhi, we will reach 50,000 cases in the next tendays," said Jain.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister condemned the Lieutenant Governor's move to cancel the city government's decision to reserve hospitals except for those run by the centre for Delhi residents.

"Under BJP's pressure, the Lieutenant Governor overturned the decision. We will ask him if people in large numbers came from outside for treatment then where will people of Delhi go?" the minister asked.

"We were expecting that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days. However, most of the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients have been taken up in the last three to five days."