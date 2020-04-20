No ‘Covid bail’ for GST evaders

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Even a plea to be at home to stay safe from the Covid-19 pandemic could not help alleged Goods & Services (GST) evaders get bail.
The Punjab & Haryana High Court rejected the interim bail application of the accused who are alleged to have caused a loss of nearly ₹20 crore to the state exchequer by evading GST. The lawyer for the petitioners, currently confined in New District Jail, Nabha in Punjab, argued that the jail had many inmates and the threat of the spread of the pandemic still loomed large. He also cited a recent policy of the State government which said the under-trials against whom cases have been registered for offences punishable with imprisonment up to 7 years can be released on bail. In the present case, the petitioners had been booked under Section 132 of GST Act 2017, which prescribed a maximum sentence of 5 years.
Opposing the bail application, the counsel for Punjab government submitted that keeping in view the amount involved (₹ 20 crore), the offence in question assumed significance. It further submitted that Supreme Court’s order dated March 23 did not vest the petitioners with any absolute right to be release on bail. The court was informed that subsequent to a decision taken by a high-powered committee constituted based on the apex court’s order, a large number of prisoners had been released on parole or on interim bail. Hence, there was no longer any congestion in the jails.
After hearing both the sides, the Court said though the section applicable in this case prescribed imprisonment of up to 5 years, the offence assumed gravity in view of the amount involved. “In fact, the allegations are to the effect that the petitioners had forged bills and other documents in furtherance of their designs to cause loss to the state exchequeuer, which prima-facie would also attract an offence punishable under section 467 IPC (Indian Penal Code) which is punishable with imprisonment for life,” the court said.
Further, as has been clarified by the Supreme Court, the prisoners are not to be compulsorily released. The primary objective behind the directions issued by the apex court is to protect the health of the prisoners and restrict transmission of Covid-19 by decongestion of prisons. “The move certainly cannot be treated as a windfall for all the prisoners when there is no imminent threat or apprehension within the jail premises as on date as regards the spread of the pandemic,” the court observed.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...