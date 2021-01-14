No Covid shots for pregnant and lactating women

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Pregnant and lactating women among the health care workers will not receive Covid-19 vaccine while the inoculation of active Covid-19 patients. Those who received convalescent plasma therapy and anti-SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibodies will have to wait for four to eight weeks after the recovery, according to an official communication issued to the States and Union Territories on Thursday.
In a letter written to State Health Secretaries and State Immunisation Officers, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in Health Ministry, said persons who have allergic reactions to vaccines, injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products and food products would also not get the shot. Both vaccines will be administered only to those who are above 18 years old.
It also informed the State authorities that persons who are to get Covid-19 and any other vaccine, the gap between two jabs should be at least 14 days. Similarly, interchangeability of the Covid-19 vaccine shots is permitted. In other words, a person receiving the first shot of Covishield should get the second dose of the same vaccine, not that of Covaxin.
Both these vaccines have a shelf life of six months and vaccinators were told to discard the vaccine vial if the content is found frozen, solution discoloured or visible particles are found inside.
The letter also warned that some recipients may develop mild adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) such as injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, nausea and vomiting among others.
In the case of Covishield, it said some very rare events of demyelinating disorders (damage to the protective covering that surrounds nerve fibres in the brain) have been reported following vaccination, though no causal link has been established.
The letter also advised those who receiving Covaxin to stay away from chloroquine and Corticosteroids as they may impair antibody response.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...