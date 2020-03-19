As part of measures to fight coronavius, the Venkateswara temple in Tirumala will will be closed till March 31, said TTD Executive officer, Anil Kumar Singhal. While darshan will be halted from Thursday evening, the main ghat roads leading to the hill temple will be shut down from Friday. The second ghat road to the temple has been closed already. However, all pujas and rituals will be performed as per temple customs. About 80,000 to one lakh devotees visit the temple town of Tirumala Tirupati on an average everyday. The number, however, had fallen gradually to 35,000-40,000 over the last week due to the threat from coronavirus.
No darshan at Tirumala, closed till March 31
G Naga Sridhar
Hyderabad
Updated on
March 19, 2020
Published on
March 19, 2020
Published on
March 19, 2020
No darshan at Tirumala, closed till March 31
