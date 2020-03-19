No darshan at Tirumala, closed till March 31

As part of measures to fight coronavius, the Venkateswara temple in Tirumala will will be closed till March 31, said TTD Executive officer, Anil Kumar Singhal. While darshan will be halted from Thursday evening, the main ghat roads leading to the hill temple will be shut down from Friday. The second ghat road to the temple has been closed already. However, all pujas and rituals will be performed as per temple customs. About 80,000 to one lakh devotees visit the temple town of Tirumala Tirupati on an average everyday. The number, however, had fallen gradually to 35,000-40,000 over the last week due to the threat from coronavirus.