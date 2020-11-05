No increased risk of Covid-19 transmission seenamong adults living with children: Study

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
According to a recent study by the researchers working on behalf of National Health Service (NHS) England, there is no hard evidence that school-age children are at an increased risk of severe outcomes following infection SARS-CoV-2 and spread the virus much faster than other age groups.
The large population-based study was conducted by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTSM), the University of Oxford, and The Phoenix Partnership.
The researchers intended to investigate the growing concern that children may serve as a major reservoir for the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
The team wrote: “This is the first population-based study to investigate whether the risk of recorded SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe outcomes from Covid-19 differ between adults living in households with and without school-aged children during the UK pandemic.”
The study revealed that working-age adults (aged 65 years or younger), living with children aged 0 to 11 years, were not associated with an increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 related hospitalisations, compared with working-age adults who did not live with children.
Among this age group, living with children aged 12 to 18 years was associated with a slightly increased risk of infection (8 per cent), but not with Covid-19 outcomes.
Contrarily, living with children of any age lowered the risk of deaths due to causes unrelated to COVID-19.
Among adults older than 65 years, no associations were identified between living with children and any outcomes related to SARS-CoV-2.
A pre-print version of the paper is published on the server medRxiv*.
“Our results demonstrate no evidence of serious harms from Covid-19 to adults in close contact with children, compared to those living in households without children,” the authors wrote.
“These findings, in consideration alongside other evidence, have implications for determining the benefit-harm balance of children attending school in the Covid-19 pandemic,” the researchers said.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...