No increased risk of Covid-19 transmission seenamong adults living with children: Study

According to a recent study by the researchers working on behalf of National Health Service (NHS) England, there is no hard evidence that school-age children are at an increased risk of severe outcomes following infection SARS-CoV-2 and spread the virus much faster than other age groups.

The large population-based study was conducted by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTSM), the University of Oxford, and The Phoenix Partnership.

The researchers intended to investigate the growing concern that children may serve as a major reservoir for the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The team wrote: “This is the first population-based study to investigate whether the risk of recorded SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe outcomes from Covid-19 differ between adults living in households with and without school-aged children during the UK pandemic.”

The study revealed that working-age adults (aged 65 years or younger), living with children aged 0 to 11 years, were not associated with an increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 related hospitalisations, compared with working-age adults who did not live with children.

Among this age group, living with children aged 12 to 18 years was associated with a slightly increased risk of infection (8 per cent), but not with Covid-19 outcomes.

Contrarily, living with children of any age lowered the risk of deaths due to causes unrelated to COVID-19.

Among adults older than 65 years, no associations were identified between living with children and any outcomes related to SARS-CoV-2.

A pre-print version of the paper is published on the server medRxiv*.

“Our results demonstrate no evidence of serious harms from Covid-19 to adults in close contact with children, compared to those living in households without children,” the authors wrote.

“These findings, in consideration alongside other evidence, have implications for determining the benefit-harm balance of children attending school in the Covid-19 pandemic,” the researchers said.