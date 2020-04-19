‘No-mask, no-fuel’ campaign by KSFPD

The Karnataka State Federation of Petroleum Dealers (KSFPD) has launched ‘no-mask, no-fuel’ campaign at retail outlets to ensure people comply with Covid-19 precaution norms.

A press release by the KSFPD said that the federation will support the call given by the Delhi-based All-India Petroleum Dealers Association in this regard.

It said that the petroleum dealers have been supporting the administration in the fight against the pandemic. This campaign has been launched mainly to protect the health of sales men, who are highly vulnerable to contract the virus from the customers.

Quoting Hosabale S Manjappa, President of KSFPD, the release said: “The culture of wearing a mask is most essential in the present scenario and it is our duty to educate the common man in this regard. The petroleum dealers of the nation have taken up this responsibility to impress upon the general public the importance of a mask in this fight against Covid-19 during lockdown and beyond that.”