No mention of the caste in judicial matters: Rajasthan HC

Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice ordering that the caste of any person, including accused, should not be mentioned in any judicial or administrative matter noting that it is “against the spirit of the Constitution,” Hindustan Times reported.

The standing order issued by the Rajasthan High Court Registrar General on Monday read: “It has been observed that the caste of accused and other persons is being incorporated by the officers/officials of Registry of this court and presiding officers of subordinate courts/special courts/tribunals in judicial and administrative matters, which is against the spirit of Constitution of India and not in consonance with the directions of Rajasthan High Court issued vide order dated July 4, 2018.”

“Therefore, it is enjoined upon all concerned to ensure that the caste of any person including the accused is not incorporated in any judicial or administrative matter,” the standing order added.

Recently, on April 26, a Dalit man was allegedly killed by upper-caste men in Basni village, eighty kilometers away from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. According to media reports, Dalits are a minority in the village -- comprising nearly 30 per cent of the village population. The media reports informed that the incident has left the man’s family and others in fear.