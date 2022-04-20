No need to worry about rising Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra Health Minister  

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the State government is keeping a close watch on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra against the backdrop rise in the number of patients in Delhi and other States.

Maharashtra reported 137 new cases on Tuesday while there are 660 active cases. “ We are keeping a close watch on the number of cases elsewhere. Appropriate decisions will be taken as per the situation” said Tope.

He said that he held a review of the Covid-19 situation in the State and there was no need to worry as the number of cases has not gone up significantly. The situation is under control and the government is focusing on vaccinating age groups 12-15 and 15-18.

Booster dose advised

He suggested that senior citizens must wear masks in public places though the State has removed all Covid-19 restrictions including wearing masks. He also appealed that senior citizens must go for a booster dose.

The State government is coordinating with the Covid-19 Task Force and the Union Health Ministry to keep a tab on Covid-19 cases, said Tope.

Schools and colleges in the State have started and also private Universities have asked students to attend physical classes. Sources in the government said that there is no discussion on imposing any Covid-19 restrictions, but the Chief Minister has alerted district administrations that the situation must not go out of hand owing to a sudden rise in the cases.