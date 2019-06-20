No official word yet from US, says India

India said on Thursday there has been no official communication from the US on the new H-1B quota regulations.

“There is no US official who has come up with this statement. We have not heard anything officially from the US. The reports are source based and nothing has been officially communicated,” said a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We remain engaged with the US Congress and have always emphasised the contribution of Indian skilled professionals to the US economy,” the spokesperson added.