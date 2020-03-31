News

No order by Home Ministry to plug info on Covid-19

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

There is no order by the Ministry of Home Affairs to stop the spread of information about the Covid-19 virus. Responding to rumour mongering on WhatsApp, the centre said, by sharing only official and accurate information on coronavirus, you can protect yourself and your family members.

