No plans for any ‘strict’ lockdown: PIB fact check debunks rumours

The government’s Press Information Breau on Sunday debunked rumours related to the Centre’s plans for the reimposition of a “strict” lockdown stating that there is no such plan under consideration.

“Claim: A viral message on social media claiming reimposition of strict Lockdown.

#PibFactCheck: #FakeNews. There is no such plan under consideration,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The post claimed to be fake stated that another lockdown may be imposed “soon” with fewer restrictions.

The PIB Fact Check Twitter account also debunked rumours claiming that there will be reimposition of lockdown from June 18 with much stricter norms in Delhi NCR. There will be Present’s rule imposed in Delhi, the post further claimed.

The government’s press agency denied the message urging netizens to be wary of such “rumour mongers.”

“Claim: A message on Facebook claiming strict #Lockdown from 18th June.

“#PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers,” it said.

Speculations regarding reimposition of lockdown have been making rounds on social media for a while now. PIB has denied these rumours on multiple occasions. Last week, it had debunked yet another “fake” social media forward claiming a lockdown will be imposed from June 15.

“Claim: In a photo being circulated on social media, it is claimed that the complete lockdown can be implemented in the country again from June 15 with the ban on train and air travel by the Ministry of Home Affairs. #PIBFactcheck - this is #Fake. Beware of such misleading photos spreading fake news,” PIB Fact Check had said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

The government earlier this month announced its plans to gradually lift restrictions and “Unlock” the country in a phased manner. Containment zones, however, are still under a strict lockdown until June 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health Ministry will remain in place at least until June 30.