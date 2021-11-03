No properties attached by IT: Ajit Pawar’s lawyer clarifies

A day after the Income Tax (IT) Department reportedly attached assets allegedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar his lawyer said that no properties linked to Pawar had been seized and that the agency had not sent any notice on this count.

Pawar’s lawyer Prashant Patil in a statement said that the agency had sent a letter seeking clarification on certain issues and media reports on the alleged seizure of the properties linked to Pawar were “ baseless, not based on facts and mischievous”.

“The IT Department has sought explanation on some issues. An appropriate answer will be given to this letter. Further action will be taken using administrative and legal ways. Media must report stories based on facts and must not succumb to misleading propaganda” Patil said in a statement.