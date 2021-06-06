No response from global companies to Tamil Nadu’s Covid vaccine tender

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
With no global company participating in Tamil Nadu’s tender for supply of 3.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Minister MK Stalin will discuss with various officials the next course of action, including the possibility of a re-tender or direct import, said Health Minister M Subramanian.
The lack of response to the tender from global companies has been informed to the Chief Minister, who is having discussion with various officials in this regard, he told newspersons in Nilgiris.
This means the State now needs to chart a new plan on how to vaccinate 3.6 crore persons in the 18-44 age group. June 5 was the last date for the tender for supply of vaccines.
The mute response was expected, said a senior government official. It was the same with other States too, he added.
When asked if the government would extend the tender, he said everything needs to be assessed.
If the State government does not extend the tender, the only other option in the short term is to keep forcing the Centre to provide more vaccines as the pace of vaccination has been increasing in the last few days. As on Saturday evening, a total of 96.74 lakh persons were vaccinated.
In the long term, the State government has already set the ball rolling in trying to woo private players like Bharat BioTech to set up a vaccine manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. The Hyderabad-based company manufactures Covaxin.
It is also trying hard to convince the Centre to immediately start vaccine manufacturing at the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengelpet operated by HLL Bio-Tech Ltd. Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter to Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan also emphasised the urgency in the matter.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...