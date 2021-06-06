No response from global companies to Tamil Nadu’s Covid vaccine tender

With no global company participating in Tamil Nadu’s tender for supply of 3.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Minister MK Stalin will discuss with various officials the next course of action, including the possibility of a re-tender or direct import, said Health Minister M Subramanian.

The lack of response to the tender from global companies has been informed to the Chief Minister, who is having discussion with various officials in this regard, he told newspersons in Nilgiris.

This means the State now needs to chart a new plan on how to vaccinate 3.6 crore persons in the 18-44 age group. June 5 was the last date for the tender for supply of vaccines.

The mute response was expected, said a senior government official. It was the same with other States too, he added.

When asked if the government would extend the tender, he said everything needs to be assessed.

If the State government does not extend the tender, the only other option in the short term is to keep forcing the Centre to provide more vaccines as the pace of vaccination has been increasing in the last few days. As on Saturday evening, a total of 96.74 lakh persons were vaccinated.

In the long term, the State government has already set the ball rolling in trying to woo private players like Bharat BioTech to set up a vaccine manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. The Hyderabad-based company manufactures Covaxin.

It is also trying hard to convince the Centre to immediately start vaccine manufacturing at the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengelpet operated by HLL Bio-Tech Ltd. Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter to Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan also emphasised the urgency in the matter.