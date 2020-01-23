No role for any third party on Kashmir issue: India’s clear message to Trump

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Ahead of a possible India visit of US President Donald Trump, who again offered to “help” in resolving the Kashmir issue, New Delhi on Thursday categorically ruled out any role for a third party, asserting that any issue between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally.
India’s reiteration on the Kashmir issue came after Trump while addressing the media with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday said that the US was watching the developments relating to Kashmir “very closely” and repeated his offer to “help” resolve the dispute.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said if there are any issues between India and Pakistan, they should be resolved bilaterally under the provisions of Simla agreement and the Lahore declaration, and insisted that the onus was on Islamabad to create an atmosphere for talks.
“We have seen President Trump’s remarks. Our position on the Kashmir issue has been clear and consistent. Let me once again reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter,” Kumar said at a media briefing.
It was Trump’s fourth offer to help in resolving the Kashmir issue since withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories in August last by the government, leading to escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan. “What’s going on between Pakistan and India if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely,” Trump said.
Trump’s comments came ahead of his possible two-day visit to India which is likely to take place between February 24-26.
It is learnt that after Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir last year, India had conveyed to Washington that it is a bilateral matter with Pakistan and also defended its decisions relating to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.
Asked about Imran Khan’s comments in Davos that there were terror groups left in his country and some terror outfits were operating from Afghanistan, Kumar said India is “hardly surprised” by the content and tone of his remarks. “They are not only factually inaccurate and contradictory, but also demonstrate a growing sense of frustration,” Kumar said.
“Pakistan has to realise that the global community has seen through this double standards to play the victim card in their fight against terror on the one hand, and supporting terror groups targeting India and other countries on the other,” he said.
Kumar said if Pakistan is serious for a peaceful and normal relationship with India, then the onus is on Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere for it.
“They have to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action against terror groups operating from its soil rather than making misleading and alarmist statements to divert the attention of the international community,” said Kumar.
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...