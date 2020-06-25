No room for Chinese nationals: Delhi hotels’ association body

The Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) has announced that the budget hotels and guest houses in Delhi will not provide any accommodation to Chinese nationals.

“The manner in which the Chinese army is behaving with Indian forces at the borders which has resulted into killing of 20 Indian soldiers, the hotel industry is deeply upset and having a gross resentment against China and therefore it has thought better to join the campaign of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT),” said Mahendra Gupta, General Secretary, Delhi Hotels and Restaurants Association.

The association has also decided not to use any Chinese-made products in their hotels and guest houses like furniture, kitchen accessories, cutleries, decorative items etc, added Gupta.

Delhi has about 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75 thousand rooms.

“It is evident that people from all walks of life are more willing to join the ‘Boycott Chinese Campaign’ of CAIT,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT.

The CAIT will now make all efforts to rope in farmers, transporters, small industries, consumers, hawkers, etc and will make an appeal to them to join the campaign, he added.

Tarun Thakral, Chief Operating Officer, Le Meridien, said: “We are not going to boycott the Chinese tourists as we have nothing against them”.