Non-food bank credit registered a growth of 16.3 per cent in November 2023 compared with 17.6 per cent a year ago due to decline in credit to industry and deceleration in credit to personal loan sector, as per RBI data on Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit..

Credit to industry rose by 6.1 per cent (y-o-y) in November 2023 compared with 13 per cent in November 2022. Among major industries, credit growth (y-o-y) to ‘basic metal & metal products’, ‘food processing’ and ‘textiles’ accelerated in November 2023 as compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, while that to ‘all engineering’, ‘chemicals & chemical products’ and ‘infrastructure’ decelerated. Personal loans growth decelerated to 18.6 per cent (y-o-y) in November 2023 (19.9 per cent a year ago), due to moderation in credit growth to housing.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 18.2 per cent (y-o-y) in November 2023 from 14.0 per cent a year ago.

Credit to services sector grew by 21.9 per cent (y-o-y) in November 2023 compared with 21.3 per cent a year ago. Among major contributors, credit growth (yo-y) to ‘non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)’ tapered down in November 2023.