Export of jewellery through courier has now been made easier as part of government’s simplified regulatory framework for e-commerce.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has eliminated the requirement for exporters to provide specific additional details related to item-level identification of jewellery. Furthermore, certain document attachments that were mandatory while filing the courier shipping bill have been removed.

The simplified exports of jewellery through courier mode will be applicable for exporters who do not wish to re-import the jewellery.

GJEPC has been actively engaging with CBIC to further ease jewellery exports through e-commerce channels ever since the introduction of the simplified regulatory framework for e-commerce exports of jewellery via courier mode by CBIC last June.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said the recent notification and circular issued by CBIC reflect their responsiveness to industry needs and will undoubtedly benefit exporters.

The reduction in documentation requirements and simplified shipping bill details will make the export process more efficient and contribute to the growth of e-commerce exports in the gem and jewellery sector, he said.