North Korea said it has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea's state Korean Central News Agency says that Thursday's launch was carried out at the order of leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA says its flight records exceeded corresponding ones registered in any previous missile launches.

KCNA says Kim was present at the launch site. It cites Kim as saying that the launch was “an appropriate military action” to show North Korea's resolve to respond to its enemies' moves that has threatened the North's safety.